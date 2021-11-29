NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are attempting to identify the man who robbed a Green Hills area bank on Monday morning.
The suspect walked into Wells Fargo Bank near the Green Hills Mall just after 9:15 a.m.
Plz help us in identifying this man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank near the Green Hills Mall just after 9:15 a.m. He is believed to be the same suspect that attempted to rob the Wells Fargo last Tuesday on Thompson Ln. Recognize him? Call @NashCrimeStop at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/D1N4Y0Qwmt— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2021
Police believe the suspect is the same man that attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on Thompson Lane last week.
If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) –Metro Police are looking for a person that attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank at 618 Thompson Lane Tuesday afternoon.
