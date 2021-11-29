Wells Fargo robbery

Metro Police are seeking to identify the person who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Green Hills on Monday morning.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are attempting to identify the man who robbed a Green Hills area bank on Monday morning.

The suspect walked into Wells Fargo Bank near the Green Hills Mall just after 9:15 a.m.

Police believe the suspect is the same man that attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on Thompson Lane last week.

If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.