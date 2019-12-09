NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is working to identify a suspect seen last Tuesday on home surveillance cameras taking packages from two porches on the 2400 block of Bayview Drive and the 4900 block of Secretariat Drive.
Doorbell cameras caught the pair stealing packages from at least two porches in the Hermitage area. Investigators said the suspect was a passenger in a newer model white Chrysler 300 with silver rims.
One homeowner recalled what happened when they grabbed her popular Christmas gift.
Kelly Taylor watched the thief, live from work, take the air fryer she ordered on Black Friday.
“I had a package delivered,” said Taylor. “Within 30 minutes of the delivery, I got an alert from my Ring and saw people running up to my front door and snatching it away.
“I was really startled and taken back by it. I was shaking at work. They really just stole my package in broad daylight.”
Taylor reported the robbery to police and posted the video to the Ring Network app.
“It literally was like a two-hour fun joyride for them,” said Taylor.
Taylor has ordered two more cameras to help protect her home. Her credit card company has refunded the purchase of the air fryer.
“You could be taking a child’s only Christmas gift or somebody’s medication that they need,” said Taylor. “You don’t know what’s in there, and I guess that’s fun for you? It could be vital to someone else.”
Police said in both cases the thief is a passenger in a newer model white Chrysler 300.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
