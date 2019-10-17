NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend.
Police say 30-year-old Brandon Horton is wanted in connection to Thursday afternoon's fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Temptress Peebles.
Horton fatally shot Peebles outside her home on Morena Street. Police believe Horton is driving a black midsize Chevy SUV.
BREAKING: Officers throughout the city are on the lookout for suspected murderer Brandon Horton, 30, who is wanted for this afternoon's shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Temptress Peebles, 30, outside her Morena St home. Horton may be driving a black midsize Chevy SUV. pic.twitter.com/5r6WpAeqwL— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2019
Horton has convictions for facilitating second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Brandon Horton, who has convictions for facilitating 2nd degree murder & attempted agg robbery, is considered to be armed and dangerous. See him or know where he is? Pls call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/jPTZbOkWNh— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2019
Anyone who sees Horton of knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.