Brandon Horton

Brandon Horton

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Horton is wanted in connection to Thursday afternoon's fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Temptress Peebles.

Horton fatally shot Peebles outside her home on Morena Street. Police believe Horton is driving a black midsize Chevy SUV.

Horton has convictions for facilitating second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Horton of knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

