NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives seek the public's health in locating a man who did not return his daughter to her mother this week per their child custody agreement.
Police said Diab Alia, 47, has warrants charging with him custodial interference. She did not return 4-year-old Mariah to her mother. An order of protection violation has bee issued against Alia, who may still be in the Nashville area. He is involved in the auto sales business and has access to numerous vehicles, according to police.
Anyone with information on Alia's whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
