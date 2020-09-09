Labar Pratt
 

Metro Police are searching for Labar Pratt on the ground and by helicopter. He is wanted for a series of burglaries in Donelson and on other charges. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect on the ground and by air in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway.

Police are searching for Labar Pratt, 43, who is wanted for questioning in a series of Donelson burglaries. There are also outstanding felony vandalism and criminal trespassing warrants for his arrest.

 
 
 

