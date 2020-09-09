NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect on the ground and by air in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway.
Police are searching for Labar Pratt, 43, who is wanted for questioning in a series of Donelson burglaries. There are also outstanding felony vandalism and criminal trespassing warrants for his arrest.
Hermitage Precinct officers & an MNPD helicopter are now actively searching for Labar Pratt, 43, in the area of Elm Hill Pk & Briley Pkwy. Pratt is wanted for questioning in a series of Donelson burglaries & is facing outstanding felony vandalism & criminal trespassing charges. pic.twitter.com/QtWC38oa88— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 9, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.