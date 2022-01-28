NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police released images Friday of the object the man killed in the officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon was holding.

Bodycam footage released in deadly officer-involved shooting on I-65 A man walking on Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday Afternoon, Metro Police said.

Police said the photo shows a cylindrical object that was held by Landon Eastep, 37, when he was shot by six Metro Police officers, two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mount Juliet Police officer on I-65.

The picture shows a round cylindrical object that was in Eastep hands before officers shot him on I-65.

Late Thursday night, Metro Police released bodycam footage of the incident from two of their six officers that fired their weapons. It is unclear if the THP troopers were wearing bodycams at the time of the shooting. The Mount Juliet officer was off-duty at the time and was not wearing a body camera.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk, Mayor John Cooper, and Councilman Bob Mendes released statements regarding the shooting.

Glenn Funk Comment "On January 27, 2022, law enforcement officers shot and killed Landon Eastep on Interstate 65 following an extended stand off on the side of the Interstate. I immediately brought in the TBI and authorized them to conduct a full and impartial investigation of the entire incident. At the conclusion of their investigation the TBI will present me with their factual findings. As District Attorney, I ended the practice of allowing MNPD to conduct their own investigations of officer involved shootings. A 2017 Memorandum of Understanding between the District Attorney’s Office, the TBI and the Metro Nashville Police Department established that after any officer involved shooting resulting in death, the DA will call in the TBI to handle the shooting investigation. This procedure was followed yesterday. In addition, as District Attorney I have worked with four mayoral administrations and two Police Chiefs to ensure that all Nashville police officers have body cameras while serving our city. I have already reviewed the body cam footage from yesterday which will be a main focus of the TBI investigation. When the investigation is complete, I will take any appropriate action. I will also release the TBI report in full." - Nashville DA Glenn R. Funk

My statement following the shooting death of Landon Eastep. pic.twitter.com/egaD1lnfHg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 28, 2022

Here's my statement about yesterday's police shooting. pic.twitter.com/iTpGO1k2Dk — Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) January 28, 2022

Officials are still investigating the Thursday incident.

The NAACP will be joining Eastep's family at a press conference at the Davidson County Courthouse at 5 p.m. Friday.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.