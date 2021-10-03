NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who was fatally shot while walking on Moorewood Drive early Sunday morning.
Police said Marty Samuel Adkins, 52, had attended a party or gathering and was walking in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive to his Brick Church Pike home when he was killed at 12:15 a.m. A citizen found Adkins dead in the street. Residents did report hearing shots.
Anyone with information about the Adkins’ death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
