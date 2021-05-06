NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The family of Salman Mohamed shared a statement saying in part, “Our son Salman has been suffering and struggling with mental health issues. We as a family have been searching for answers.”
In recently obtained 911 calls, you can hear Salman on the other end of the call asking help to come quickly, alleging his brother had shot and killed his mother, and was continuing to fire inside their home.
When police arrived, they say Mohamed shot at them with a rifle through his front door, hitting one officer. They found his mother and brother unharmed.
A negotiation with Mohamed in his driveway ensued.
According to police, Mohamed took his own life shortly after. Police say they never fired a shot.
In a statement from Mohamed’s family attorney, they accused Metro Police of sharing inaccurate information.
They say a spokesperson for the Metro Police Department used the word “ambush” to describe what happened.
We asked that police spokesperson to respond. He says he never used the word “ambush” in a press conference.
We watched the press conference back and verified that.
He did, however, say Mohamed’s 911 call, was a set-up, something that the family’s attorney also says is sensational and irresponsible.
A motive is still unknown this morning.
