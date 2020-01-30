ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer suffered minor injuries on Thursday morning while conducting a traffic stop when a car drove by, struck her with its side-view mirror, and drove away.
According to Metro Police, the incident occurred on the 3000 block of Hamilton Church Road around 6:30 a.m. The officer was talking to the driver of a vehicle outside of the driver's side window when a dark-colored sedan came up from behind and struck her.
#Breaking: A police officer was conducting a traffic stop when she was hit by a vehicle’s rearview mirror that was driving by.It injured her hip, but she’s going to be ok. The suspect was in a dark colored sedan with red dealer tags. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/3HMNEcMPW8— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) January 30, 2020
The driver of the dark-colored sedan slowed down after hitting the officer and then fled the scene. Investigators are searching for the car which had dealer tags.
The officer was evaluated at the scene. Metro Police is reminding all drivers to move over, pay attention, and slow down when you see blue lights.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
