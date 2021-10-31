Metro Police accident

A Metro Police car was struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering at home after his police car was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 on Sunday morning.

Police said Ronald Conner was checking on a report of a pedestrian at 2:35 a.m. when his cruiser was struck by a pickup driven by Easton Cline, 28, of Gallatin.

Metro Police said Cline was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

