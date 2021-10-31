NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering at home after his police car was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 on Sunday morning.
Police said Ronald Conner was checking on a report of a pedestrian at 2:35 a.m. when his cruiser was struck by a pickup driven by Easton Cline, 28, of Gallatin.
Metro Police said Cline was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Easton Cline was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after driving a truck that struck a Metro Police car from behind.
Officer Ronald Conner is recuperating at home after his police car was struck from behind by a pickup truck on I-40 at 2:35 a.m. He was checking on a report of a pedestrian in the road. The pickup truck driver, Easton Cline, 28, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI by @THPNashville. pic.twitter.com/XA02rabfIJ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 31, 2021
A Metro Police car was struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
