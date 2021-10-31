NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering at home after his police car was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Interstate 40 on Sunday morning.

Metro PD Ronald Conner Metro Police Officer Ronald Conner

Police said Ronald Conner was checking on a report of a pedestrian at 2:35 a.m. when his cruiser was struck by a pickup driven by Easton Cline, 28, of Gallatin.

Metro Police said Cline was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Easton Cline Easton Cline was charged with DUI by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after driving a truck that struck a Metro Police car from behind.

