NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer had minor injuries after crashing near the Murfreesboro Pike exit on Interstate 24 East just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
The officer, assigned to the Hermitage Precinct, was responding to a crash call when the single-car crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. The officer received facial injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
