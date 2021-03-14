Metro Police crash - 3/14/21
 

A Metro Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash Sunday night on I-24 East at the Murfreesboro Pike exit.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer had minor injuries after crashing near the Murfreesboro Pike exit on Interstate 24 East just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The officer, assigned to the Hermitage Precinct, was responding to a crash call when the single-car crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. The officer received facial injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.