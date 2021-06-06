SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Officer Brenna Hosey flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds over Middle Tennessee on Sunday on the final day of the Great Tennessee Air Show at Smyrna Airport.

Hosey was one of six Metro Police officers who responded to Second Avenue North on Christmas morning in the minutes before a bomb detonated inside an RV parked on the street.

She participated in the flight as part of the Hometown Hero Ride.

"This was a once in a lifetime opportunity and it was amazing," Hosey said after the flight. "I appreciate everything that worked so hard to make this possible. With the plane going down (for repairs) and the mechanic and crew that helped fix it, and the crew that's helping me prepare for it, and helping coordinate everything, I could not be more appreciative.

Hosey and her colleagues worked calmly and quickly to evacuate as many persons from the area as possible in the time they had.

Although shaken by the blast, she and her colleagues also worked to ensure the well-being of persons on Second Avenue after the explosion.

Due to the work and that of her five colleagues, the only casualty in the explosion was the bomber himself.

Metro Police Officer Breanna Hosey flew with the Air Force Thunderbirds on Sunday in Smyrna as the Hometown Hero. Hosey was one of the "Nashville Six" who helped warn residents prior to the Christmas Day bomb explosion on Second Avenue North.

 
