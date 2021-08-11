NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Charlotte Pike after he charged officers with a knife. 

Charlotte Pike is now closed near the Metro Police West Precinct building as police investigate the shooting. Traffic is being diverted at White Bridge Pike and 54th Avenue North.

Police said the incident started around 5 a.m. when a K-9 officer approached an SUV with an Alabama license plate that was parked outside a Charlotte Pike business.

Police said the responding officer saw the man inside the vehicle had a knife, and backed away from the car to call for backup. 

Metro Police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Charlotte Avenue after he charged officers with a knife.

Police said the man exited the vehicle and charged toward officers, who ended up shooting the man.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. His identity has not been released at this time, though police confirmed he is 31 years old with a driver's license from a Birmingham, AL, suburb. 

The TBI will now be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said body camera footage exists of the incident and is currently being reviewed. 

News4 has multiple crews at the scene working to gather all available information.

