NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Charlotte Avenue after he charged officers with a knife.
Charlotte Avenue is now closed near the MNPD west precinct building as police investigate the shooting.
Police say the incident started around 5 a.m. when a K-9 officer approached an SUV with an Alabama license plate that was parked outside a Charlotte Avenue business.
Police say the responding officer saw the man inside the vehicle had a knife, and backed away from the car to call for backup.
Police say the man exited the vehicle and charged toward officers, who ended up shooting the man.
The man was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.
The TBI will now be investigating the officer-involved shooting.
MNPD Spokesperson Don Aaron says body camera footage exists of the incident and is currently being reviewed.
News4 has multiple crews at the scene working to gather all available information.
