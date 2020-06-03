NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested an 18-year-old on charges of aggravated rioting and felony vandalism.
Video and still images showed Vincent Hamer, 18, using objects to break at least two windows at the Davidson County Courthouse on Saturday night.
Police said citizen tips led to Hamer's ID and arrest.
BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives just arrested Vincent Hamer, 18, on charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism. Video & still images show Hamer using objects to break at least 2 windows at the Historic Courthouse Sat. Citizen tips led to Hamer's ID. pic.twitter.com/om5Sxvoypl— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 3, 2020
