NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police are urgently searching for an accused killer.
BREAKING: Officers throughout the city are on the lookout for suspected murderer Brandon Horton, 30, who is wanted for this afternoon's shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Temptress Peebles, 30, outside her Morena St home. Horton may be driving a black midsize Chevy SUV. pic.twitter.com/5r6WpAeqwL— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2019
They're looking for 30-year-old Brandon Horton. They said he shot his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Temptress Peebles, in the middle of the day on Morena Street in North Nashville.
News4 spoke with Lisa Leslie-Bryant whose parents have lived in the neighborhood for almost 50 years.
"I couldn't imagine anything of this magnitude happening on this street and once I heard and I left work, this was the first place I came," Leslie-Bryant said.
Metro police said Horton started chasing his ex-girlfriend around in the street. They were arguing outside her home when police said he shot her.
"She had an eight-year-old daughter who was present, which is absolutely gut-wrenching," Kris Mumford with MNPD said.
That little girl ran to a neighbor's house and now she's with family. Police were already after Horton for another domestic violence case involving Peebles from October 6.
They said he threw her to the ground and punched her in the face.
"A person should be able to walk away and everyone should be calm about it and decide if it's not gonna work, we go our separate ways," Leslie-Bryant said.
Investigators are now trying to figure out if Horton was waiting for Peebles to get home. While they look into that, the community hopes her family gets the support they need.
"I hope for peace, some type of resolution, that they can still live a happy life, remember her and have some good days," Leslie-Bryant said.
Horton is considered armed and dangerous and has convictions for facilitating second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
Brandon Horton, who has convictions for facilitating 2nd degree murder & attempted agg robbery, is considered to be armed and dangerous. See him or know where he is? Pls call 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/jPTZbOkWNh— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2019
Horton was also wanted for probation violation and was also wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with domestic assault and burglary of a car during an incident on Oct. 6.
In the Oct. 6 incident, Peebles told police she was walking from her home to her parked car on Morena Street when Horton threw her to the ground and punched her in the face. Horton then took Peebles' purse from her car and fled.
Horton also had outstanding warrants charging him with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary for a July incident. In this incident, Peebles said Horton kicked in the door to her home and pointed a gun at her.
Horton also had a Jan. 2019 domestic assault charge dismissed in February.
Anyone who sees Horton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Metro Police would also like to remind everyone that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Victims of domestic violence can receive help through the YWCA's 24-hour hotline 1-800-334-4628.
Metro Police's domestic violence division can be reached at 615-880-3000. The domestic violence division is staffed with detectives and counselors trained to help end physically abusive relationships.
Nashville's Office of Family Safety can be reached at 615-880-1100 and is also ready to assist victims of domestic violence.
