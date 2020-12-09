NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police continue to investigate whether the arrest of two men for shooting at two random drivers in Florida is connected to the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman on Thursday night.

Early Saturday morning Duane Lee Storey, 38, is accused of firing at two vehicles at an intersection in Washington County, Florida. Storey and Cody Sean Brelsford, 41, were later arrested in Panama City Beach, FL. Both the men are from Colorado.

Investigators are trying to determine if there is a connection with Storey and Brelsford’s arrests in Florida and the shooting death of Kaufman. At this time a connection has not been established.

“Two pieces of crap – excuse my French – but two pieces of crap from Colorado comes down here and this is the stunt they pull,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “So my plan is hopefully we put them away for the rest of their life.”

Crews said they shot at two random drivers early Saturday morning, hitting one of the drivers in the neck.

When officers arrested Storey and Brelsford, they found guns, ammo and vests in their car. One of the suspects told officers, “It’s time to go to war.”

“Based on some of the comments that was made by the two suspects, based on what we took out of their vehicle, yeah, we think they were just getting started,” said Crews.

Metro Police were called after their arrests on Saturday.

“My phone is blowing up down here about that lady from Nashville,” said Crews. “I’m still getting calls and texts about these guys about is it linked to that up there.”

Crews doesn’t know if the cases are connected, but he said they haven’t ruled it out.

“I know that Nashville, or whoever holds the jurisdiction up there, is working with our counterparts down here and I know that it’s actively being investigated,” the sheriff said.

In the meantime, Crews said he feels bad for the Kaufman family.

“My wife is a nurse and my daughter is a nurse,” said Crews. “Our hearts go out to them and we will do anything down here to assist up there, anything we can do down here, that’s what we’re going to do for those people.”

As of Tuesday, Metro officers had not traveled to Florida to interview Storey and Brelsford.

News4 asked whether investigators were comparing the bullets found here to the guns found down there. Authorities in Nashville and Florida said they couldn’t elaborate on that part of the investigation.