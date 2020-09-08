NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police issued more than 50 citations and issued three state misdemeanor citations and made three arrests for COVID-19 violations over the Labor Day weekend.
Officers issued 12 citations on Friday night to persons who failed to comply with the Health Department’s mask order and an estimated 2,500 were reminded of the requirement by either officers or Public Safety Ambassadors.
On Saturday officers issued 29 citations and made one arrest of people not complying with the mask order. An estimated 4,200 people were reminded of the mask requirement.
Officers issued 11 citations and made two arrests on Sunday for non-compliance and an estimated 2,300 people were reminded of the requirements.
There were no citations or arrests on Monday while about 600 warning were issued.
Friday night officers and members of the Health Department responded to reports of a large house party in the 3700 block of West End Avenue. The person giving the party was cited and agreed to shut it down.
After midnight Saturday, officers responded to Panobes Bar on Rivergate Parkway to investigate a complaint about a large party. Upon arrival, officers found an estimated 300-500 people gathers for a special event, most not wearing masks. The party was shut down and the manager of the business was issued a state misdemeanor citation.
Also after midnight Saturday officers were sent to investigate a report of Health Department violations at Ambrosia Hookah Bar on Ewing Drive. As officers arrived, they found 50 to 75 people, most without masks, quickly leaving. The owner of the business was issued a state misdemeanor citation.
East Precinct officers noticed an unusual numbers of cars parked on side streets just off Main Street early Saturday. Follow up led them to the 700 block of Main Street where an estimated 500 people had gathered. The owner of the building said he rented it to a California-based company for an art exhibition. No representative of the company could be located. The building owner was issued a state misdemeanor citation for violation of Health Department orders.
Five operators of transpotainment vehicles were cited Saturday for operating in violation of Health Department guidelines. For of the operators were from Honky Tonk Party vehicles. The fifth was from the Big Green Tractor. On Sunday night, the operator of the Ultimate Party Bus vehicle was cited for operating in violation of Health Department guidelines.
