NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said two people were found dead inside a Hermitage home after an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 4300 block of Central Valley Drive in Hermitage around 3:20 p.m. Police believe the shooting was “contained inside the house” and they do not believe a suspect is on the run.
Police said Wayne Wilson, 80, shot his daughter-in-law, Catherine Wilson, 51, before shooting himself. They were found by Catherine Wilson's husband, Wayne Wilson's son.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
