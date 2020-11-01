NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Cumberland Pointe Apartments in north Nashville late Saturday night.
Police said Patrick Waller, 32, was found lying out the ground outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
According to witnesses, the gunman, wearing all black clothing, a mask and hooded sweatshirt, ran up to Waller and fired multiple shots. He then ran from the scene.
Anyone with information about Waller’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.