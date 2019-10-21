NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Madison man on Monday morning.
A resident in the 300 block of Walton Lane discovered Shawn Simms’ body next to his gravel driveway and called 911 at 9:48 a.m. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots at 9:06 a.m.
Detectives learned that Simms voluntary left from Walton Lane with a person or persons in an older model white Chevrolet Impala and went to a nearby convenience store to buy cigarettes.
Surveillance video from the store showed Simms entered the store by himself at 8:51 a.m. and left at 8:55 a.m. He got back into the Impala, which has darkly tinted windows.
Detectives are seeking to identify who was in the Impala with Simms.
Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
