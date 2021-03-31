NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an “off-campus incident” involving a Belmont student in the Edgehill Village area on Tuesday afternoon.

The female student was jogging on Villa Place when she became suspicious of a white pickup truck following her. She turned onto Grand Avenue and the truck followed her. The woman said the two men in the truck called out to her and attempted to pull up on her with an open passenger door.

The men were described as being in their mid-30s and wearing construction-type clothing and were in a white work truck with lights on top.

Belmont and Vanderbilt both sent alerts to the campus community about the incident.

Metro Police are investigating the incident. Police said the men did not attempt to grab the woman. They are wanting to speak with the men as part of the investigation.

In its warning to the community, Belmont’s Office of Campus Security said the two men in the truck called out to her, and when she crossed the street, they pulled in front of her, and one male reached out the window as if to grab her.

The student ran away and called a friend and Belmont campus security after the incident. She was unharmed.

Police do not believe that Tuesday’s incident is related to a similar incident reported earlier this month in the Sevier Park area.

A female Belmont student was nearly kidnapped when a minivan with two men inside tried to pull her into the vehicle around 1 p.m.