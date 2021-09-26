NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man inside his caretaker’s home in the 3800 block of Crouch Drive on Saturday night.
Police said a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the home and someone inside the car opened fire, striking the victim in the chest. The man, who needed full-time assistance, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The victim’s name has not been released. Police continue to work to notify his next of kin.
Police said multiple shots were fired at the same home on Sept. 20. No one was struck in that incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
