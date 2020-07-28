NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Soon every Metro Police patrol car will have dash cams and officers will be wearing body cams.
It’s a $14 million investment that Metro Police said will give the department more transparency.
West Precinct is the next to be outfitted with cameras on its 60 patrol cars, recording every stop and every arrest.
In a training video, you get a wide view from a dash cam of what an officer sees as he orders someone to get out of the car, then shots are fired by the officer. Another patrol car’s dash cam shows why – a clear view of the suspect down on the ground crouching by the car, reaching for a gun.
Metro Police Captain Blaine Whited said the cameras clearly show if an officer is cleared of wrong-doing or didn’t follow department policy.
“This is a way that the department can be more transparent with the community by showing them, not just saying what they did,” said Whited.
There are three cameras on each patrol car, two in the front and one facing the rear cabin. The officer also wears a body camera on their chest so every step of an arrest is recorded and documented. It will also play a vital part later in the courtroom.
“We are able to take in actual evidence from the cameras that can be seen by the DA, defense attorney, judge and jury. That paints a much different picture,” said Whited.
Every officer has to undergo training before they can use the cameras in the field. All 60 West Precinct patrol cars will have them in a few weeks.
