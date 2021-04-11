NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have tentatively identified the person killed in a fiery single-car crash on I-24 West near the Murfreesboro Pike on ramp early Saturday morning.
Police said the victim, Madison Man, 29, was driving west on I-24 and the Honda Civic went out of control in a curve at 3:10 a.m. just past the I-24 West/I-40 East split. The car struck a rock bluff and burst into flames.
The medical examiner’s office will work to confirm the identity through dental or medical records.
