NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained a murder warrant for Kardeceo Dardy in connection with a fatal shooting on Thursday night.
Police said Dardy, 20, and Jamaal Zakiya, 23, got into an argument inside Zakiya’s Tanglewood Court around 6:30 p.m. when the shooting happened. Zakiya died as a result of the shooting.
The investigation shows the two men were arguing over money throughout the day. The fight reportedly escalated when Zakiya would not drive Dardy home until Zakira received gas money.
If you have information about Dardy’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
