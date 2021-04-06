NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a semi-truck in a hit and run collision on I-65 North near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Police said a blue International semi was traveling north on I-65 around 9 p.m. when it struck Preston Woods, 39, and kept going.
The truck has some damage as a result of the collision. It was not found despite notifications sent to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Kentucky State Police.
It is not known why Woods was on the interstate.
