NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A holiday cheer for some kids as they went Christmas shopping with the men and women in blue on Monday.
“We’re trying to make a good Christmas. It’s been a rough year and we’re going to try to brighten up some days,” said Allen Herald, Vice President of the Andrew Jackson FOP Lodge.
The shopping experience at Walmart did make the kids smile. About 80 children who attended the Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp were able to take part in the event.
“I could just go get what I want and have a nice day today,” said 10-year-old Ariel Island. “I got presents for my family, even myself.”
Because of COVID-19, they had to do things a little differently this year.
“We didn’t not want to have it, so we worked out a plan where we bring in about 10 kids every 45 minutes to an hour and we’re going to spread out,” said Herald.
“Even though this corona has been hard for us, we can still get what we need to,” said Ariel.
Going down the aisle and picking a Christmas gift is fun, but police said it’s more about building relationships.
“Officers are working out here hard every day and they’re seeing these kids and these families,” said Herald. “And to see them struggle, some of them, anything we can do to brighten up their day, it just means a lot to us, the officers and to the families.”
