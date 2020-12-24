NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Christmas less than 24 hours away, the Metro Nashville Police Department wants to make sure families in Davidson County have a happy holiday.
Metro Police are making a Christmas cheer in a basket from food to toys to help hundreds of families have a Merry Christmas.
“We deliver to 175 families four baskets of food, toys for families in need and we also help out with the elderly,” said Metro Police Sgt. Derek Keeler. “We’ve able to assist 80 elderly individuals this year.”
Meeting the Christmas need was done with the help of the community.
“We have overwhelming community support, which is amazing because we’re now like a pipeline from the community that can help those in need,” said Metro Police Commander Harmon Hunsicker, who organizes the annual event.
“We’ve been doing this for over 25 years and I can’t think of a better way that our company and area motorcycle riders can get together and help the police department with the great charity,” said Bubba Boswell, with Boswell Harley Davidson.
This is the 60th year of the department’s Christmas basket program.
Baskets and boxes were filled at the West Precinct, loaded up in Santa’s many helpers’ cars and away they went to bring some Christmas joy.
“It’s more important this year than every because we’ve had a tornado, we’ve had a pandemic,” said Police Chief John Drake. “For our officers and the community to come together like this, to give them hope in the spirit of Christmas, I think it’s awesome.”
Metro Police said they hope they can continue to do this, giving back to the community that they serve.
ALL OF THIS and more will be delivered to families in Davidson Co. by Metro police officers this morning.@WSMV pic.twitter.com/ilOit99l7W— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.