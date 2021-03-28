NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police now reports four people have died as the result of overnight flooding.
Police said one man died inside a car that was submerged in a creek near the Walmart near the intersection Harding Place and Nolensville Pike.
MNPD Urban Search & Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl & Nolensville Pk. pic.twitter.com/xxppLhIM94— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021
Police said a second victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village Golf Course. It is believed the man was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Boulevard and Flintlock Court.
A second presumed flooding victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village golf course. It is believed that he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Blvd & Flintlock Ct.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021
A man and a woman has been found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area near Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike just off Nolensville Pike. Flooding from Seven Mile Creek impacted the area.
Two additional flooding victims, 1 male, 1 female, have been found deceased near a homeless camp in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pk just off Nolensville Pk. Flooding from Seven Mile Creek impacted the area.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.