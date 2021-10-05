NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are teaming together in a renewed push for answers in the unexplained disappearance of Wanda Faye Walker five years ago.

Walker, who was 60 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen leaving her residence in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South in Nashville on Oct. 4, 2016. She had been living there with her cousin. After three days of not being able to find Walker, a mother and a grandmother, her family reported her missing to police.

Wanda Walker's Car Wanda Faye Walker's car was found on Wade Avenue about a week after her disappearance five years ago.

She was an employee of the local Dollar Tree store and had missed two days of work, which was unlike her. Her car was found one week later in the 1000 block of Wade Avenue. It contained many of her personal belongings that she would have taken with her had she simply run away. The car also contained evidence of a struggle and it is believed that Walker had a physical confrontation with someone that she knew. This person then drove Walker’s car to the location on Wade Avenue and left it in that area because of their familiarity with the location. Also located inside the car was a significant amount of privet, a flowering shrubbery type plant.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this case. If you have any information, such as potential sightings, photos, or other details concerning the disappearance of Walker, your tips may be submitted anonymously online or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBI or call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.