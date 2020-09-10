NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man who did not return his daughter to her mother this week per their child custody agreement has left the country with her.
Police say Diab Alia, 47, left the country with his 4-year-old daughter Mariah Alia on Sept. 3; they are currently in the Middle East.
In accordance with their child custody agreement, Alia picked up his daughter from his ex-wife on Sept. 3. When he had not returned her by Sept. 6, his ex-wife called police.
Information initially provided by his ex-wife to police led officers to believe Alia was still in Nashville. Officers pursued leads on locating him and Mariah and on Sept. 9, Alia's cellphone went dormant.
Police then contacted Homeland Security to check on Alia's potential travel. After review, Homeland Security told police Alia and Mariah flew out of the country on Sept. 3.
Alia has warrants charging with him custodial interference. An order of protection violation has been issued against Alia as well. He is involved in the auto sales business and has access to numerous vehicles, according to police.
Metro Police are working with federal law enforcement partners regarding the next steps of this investigation.
