NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 700 kids will receive Christmas gifts thanks to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
This was the 59th year for the Christmas Basket program. Officer delivered 175 boxes filled with toys to families all across Davidson County.
The boxes were all custom build, depending on what families said they were going to do. Officers contacted each child and asked what they wanted for Christmas and also asked about their hobbies.
Officers said the event grows every Christmas.
“I got so excited. It’s not Christmas without doing this,” said Metro Police Sgt. Jessica Ware. “We get them to the best of our ability what they want and we put them in the bags, and then today everyone is helping out and getting them out the door and delivered to the kids.”
All of the toys were donated by Metro Police employees, the local HOGS motorcycle group and the Tennessee Titans.
