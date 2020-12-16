NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief John Drake announced on Wednesday the creation of the Interpersonal Crimes Branch of the department’s Investigative Services Bureau.
The Interpersonal Crimes Branch will consist of the Domestic Violence Division, Youth Services Division and the department’s first-ever Special Victims Division, a 14-member component that will investigate sex crimes and human trafficking.
“Our Domestic Violence and Youth Services detectives focus on crimes impacting family units, and their investigations often overlap,” Drake said in a news release. “Placing these two components in the same MNPD Branch, along with the Special Victim Division, will foster greater communication between detectives and enhanced services for victims, both children and adults. With the Family Safety Center being adjacent to police headquarters, and our partnership with a number of victim support agencies, these new additions reflect Nashville’s commitment to be a national leader in supporting victims of family violence and sex crimes.”
Drake appointed Harmon Hunsicker, a 27-year Metro Police veteran, as commander to oversee the Interpersonal Crimes Branch. He most recently directed operations of the Forensic Services Division based at the department’s crime lab and is a former Director of Training.
Drake also announced to promotions of Lieutenants Virginia Carrigan and Anthony McClain to the rank of captain.
Carrigan, a 15-year employee of the department, will lead the Youth Services Division, succeeding Tommy Widener who was appointed commander of the Midtown Hills Precinct. She oversaw the department’s Sex Crimes Unit.
McClain will lead the new Special Victims Division, which consists of himself, a lieutenant, two sergeants and 10 detectives. As a lieutenant, McClain oversaw a patrol detain at the West Precinct and most recently supervised the Narcotics Unit in the Specialized Investigations Division. He has been with the department for 23 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.