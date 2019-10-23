NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Traffic Unit officers will be conducting child safety seat inspections on Friday at West Precinct.
The officers, who are certified child safety seat inspectors, will provide free seat inspections to ensure that children receive maximum protection while riding in vehicles. No appointment is necessary.
The free child safety seat inspections will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike.
During the inspections, officers will provide instruction on the proper installation of safety seats and check seat model numbers against those that have been the subject of manufacturer recalls.
It’s estimated that more than 70% of car seats are not used or installed correctly. When used correctly, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.
Parents or guardians are invited to bring their child and their current safety seat for a free inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.