NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mayor’s Office released a final draft of a memorandum of understanding between the Community Oversight Board and the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The document describes how the COB and Metro Police will cooperate in fulfilling the COB’s oversight function and comes after weeks of discussions between Dr. Phyllis Hildreth of the COB and Deputy Chief Mike Hagar of Metro Police, who have expressed their mutual support of the agreement.
The draft MOU now goes to the COB Executive Committee and Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson for review and approval.
The discussions were initiated by the Mayor’s Office to ensure procedural justice and fairness of process in preparing the MOU. All meetings were facilitated by key administration officials, including Bob Cooper, Metro Law Director, and John Buntin, Director of Policy/Community Safety.
"I am grateful to both Dr. Hildreth and Deputy Chief Hagar for their dedication to this important MOU, and I want to convey the full support of my administration to both the letter and spirit of this agreement moving forward,” said Mayor John Cooper in a news release. “Cities fail when they don’t have support from the whole community. By reaching this final draft MOU, we’ve demonstrated what can be achieved when we come together to consider the priorities of all Nashvillians – from vulnerable citizens and passionate advocates for change to those who diligently and honorably serve as our public safety professionals. This MOU represents another important milestone in our city’s enduring pursuit for a higher standard of accountability in government.”
“I am appreciative to Dr. Hildreth, Deputy Chief Hagar, and Law Director Cooper for their commitment in developing a Memorandum of Understanding that takes into consideration principles important to both the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Community Oversight Board,” Chief Steve Anderson said in a news release. “The draft Memorandum of Understanding appropriately builds upon the police department policy made effective last August that called for cooperative interaction with the COB. I believe this MOU establishes a good framework through which the police department and COB can cooperatively work.”
The Mayor’s Office said there were seven meetings between the COB and Metro Police to discuss the MOU beginning on Nov. 18, 2019. Hagar and Hildreth gave initial approval of the final draft MOU during a meeting held at the Mayor’s Office on Monday.
The COB Executive Committee is expected to convene to vote on the final draft MOU on Jan. 13. The Community Oversight Board is expected to vote on the MOU on Jan. 22.
