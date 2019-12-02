NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson announced on Monday that the department’s Major Case Task Force will lead an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Saturday night’s escape of four teens from Nashville’s Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Major Case Task Force, part of the Specialized Investigations Division, was given the assignment so the department’s Youth Services Division and Juvenile Crime Task Force can devote its full attention to locating and capturing the teens, as well as identifying anyone in the community who may be harboring or assisting them.

“I have become increasingly concerned about the contract employees’ operation of the detention center since first being briefed on the initial details of the escape,” Anderson said in a news release. “I share Juvenile Court leadership’s concerns on several fronts, not the least of which is the 35-plus minute lead time the escaped teens had before 911 was called. The Major Case Task Force will be looking closely at this entire event while our other teams do everything they can to bring the four back into custody.”

Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, were reported missing at 10:22 p.m. Saturday. All four are considered to be dangerous.

Wright and Marsh are both accused of murder in separate cases. An August 2018 armed robbery charge against Caruthers was transferred last month to Criminal Court. Howse was being held as the result of his arrest Nov. 21 on charges of auto theft and gun possession. He had an armed robbery charge last year, according to police.

Police said the Juvenile Crime Task Force has been divided into two components to develop and pursue leads concerning the teens’ whereabouts. One component is working days, the other nights. The Gang Unit is also assisting. A team of Youth Services detectives has been working in staggered shifts to provide 24-hour on-duty coverage to the investigation.

Anyone seeing Wright, Marsh, Caruthers or Howse, who police believe have likely split up, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Persons knowing of anyone harboring or aiding the teens is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers.