NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a few trips to The Home Depot and a little hard work, Metro Police were able to build several miniature libraries and food pantries that are being placed around town.
“For the community to see that we are not only doing reports, not arresting people, we’re also servicing people as well,” said Metro Police’s Luis Lopez.
Lopez said they’re already making a difference.
Residents at the Rolling Hills apartment complex were having a problem with burglaries.
Two weeks have passed since police installed the community boxes and already they’re seeing a significant reduction in crime.
“Before, when crimes happen and they want to get the information, they were reluctant to provide that information, but now that they see that we are here building that relationship, that communication has become so much better,” said Lopez.
For police, the libraries and pantries are just a small part of a bigger picture.
Since John Drake took over as chief, there’s been a palpable effort from police to build trust and to rebrand.
The Metro Police Instagram account is full of police having positive interactions with community members.
“We go out to those areas and we establish those relationships, or if the relationship was broken, then we go ahead and try to find ways to gain that trust back,” said Lopez.
Residents are taking notice.
“This is new. It should work. It better work, I mean, that’s what we need,” said Adolfo Cruz, a resident at Rolling Hills.
They’re optimistic something as simple as a little blue box could change minds.
“They shouldn’t be afraid at all because that’s what they’re here for – to protect,” said Cruz.
