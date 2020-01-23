NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last Friday in an alley behind an apartment on Taylor Street.
Joseph D. Smith, 51, has been charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of James Span.
According to witnesses, Span, 51, and the suspect got into an argument inside the apartment and both were asked to leave. A short time later, gunshots were heard. Officers found Span in the driver’s seat of a Dodge minivan. He died at the scene.
Police said Smith, who is homeless, was convicted of second degree murder in 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.