NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a teen in September, according to a news release.
Mohamed Sowa, 21 has been charged with murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the Sept. 26 fatal shooting of Ja’Niya Birdsong, 16, and shooting his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a home in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers were shot in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive Sunday night and one has died. Don Aaron, Metro Police Publi…
Police said Sowa and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued outside the home prior to him allegedly driving off in a car from which shots were fired toward the woman. The 17-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sowa is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Metro Police are searching for the person who shot two teenage girls in South Nashville this weekend as he teen's family is trying to cope with the senseless tragedy.
