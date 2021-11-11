Mohamed Sowa

Mohamed Sowa was charged with murder and attempted murder by Metro Police.

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting of a teen in September, according to a news release.

Mohamed Sowa, 21 has been charged with murder and attempted murder for his alleged role in the Sept. 26 fatal shooting of Ja’Niya Birdsong, 16, and shooting his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend outside a home in the 3800 block of Eckhart Drive.

Police said Sowa and his ex-girlfriend reportedly argued outside the home prior to him allegedly driving off in a car from which shots were fired toward the woman. The 17-year-old victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sowa is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

 

