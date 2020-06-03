 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two suspects accused of vandalism of the Davidson County Courthouse during protests on Saturday night.

Jesse Lee Clark, 26, has been charged with aggravated arson, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct by Metro Police. (Photo Metro Nashville Police Department)

 

Jesse Lee Clark, 26, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated arson, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct. Police said he is accused of breaking windows and helping Wesley Somers ignite materials. Somers was arrested previously and is now also facing federal charges.

Vincent Hamer, 18, was charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

 

Earlier Wednesday, police said 18-year-old Vincent Hamer was arrested and charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism.

Police said video and still images showed Hamer using objects to break at least two windows at the courthouse Saturday night. Police said citizen tips led to Hamer's ID and arrest.

