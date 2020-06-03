NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two suspects accused of vandalism of the Davidson County Courthouse during protests on Saturday night.
Jesse Lee Clark, 26, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated arson, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct. Police said he is accused of breaking windows and helping Wesley Somers ignite materials. Somers was arrested previously and is now also facing federal charges.
Earlier Wednesday, police said 18-year-old Vincent Hamer was arrested and charged with aggravated rioting and felony vandalism.
Police said video and still images showed Hamer using objects to break at least two windows at the courthouse Saturday night. Police said citizen tips led to Hamer's ID and arrest.
BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives just arrested Vincent Hamer, 18, on charges of aggravated rioting & felony vandalism. Video & still images show Hamer using objects to break at least 2 windows at the Historic Courthouse Sat. Citizen tips led to Hamer's ID. pic.twitter.com/om5Sxvoypl— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 3, 2020
BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Div detectives just arrested Jesse Lee Clark, 26, on charges of agg arson, felony vandalism & disorderly conduct for Sat's attack on the Historic Courthouse. He is accused of breaking windows & helping co-deft Wesley Somers ignite materials. pic.twitter.com/BQkF9IgMsQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 3, 2020
