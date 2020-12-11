NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced an arrest has been made in the murder of Saint Thomas West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

Police said Devaunte Lewis Hill was arrested on Friday morning by SWAT team members at 6:15 a.m. at an apartment in East Nashville. He is being charged with criminal homicide.

Hill, 21, admitted to investigators after his arrest his involvement in the murder.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

Police said a "concerned citizen" came forward on Thursday and told police about Hill and told them where to find the gun used in the shooting. The tip came just after an announcement the reward for information had increased to $65,000.

Police found three shell casings on the interstate at the shooting scene. Police said there was a 100% match to the 9mm handgun the citizen said Hill had. Police also used his cell phone location, which placed him in the area of the crime at the exact time on Thursday.

It is not believed that Hill knew Kaufman, according to police.

Kaufman, a nurse at Saint Thomas West Hospital, was shot and killed on Dec. 3 between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 440 while she was on her way to work.

Police have been investigating whether there is a connection between Kaufman's murder and a shooting reported in the Florida panhandle where two Colorado men were arrested early Saturday morning.

Police announced Thursday the reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in Kaufman's murder is now $65,000. A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs added $50,000 to the reward fund on Thursday.

Kaufman was shot and killed as she was driving to work. She was found inside her car between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits on the side of the road.