NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police found a man and woman fatally shot in a van on Wednesday morning.

The van was located outside 2506 Highland Trace Drive.

Police believe the victims, who have not been identified, have been homeless and had permission to park there.

Neighbors reported hearing shots around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors tell me this is a relatively quiet neighborhood, but sometimes they hear gunshots in the area.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.