NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian struck by a car last week on Lebanon Pike has died, Metro Police reported on Monday.
Police said Preston Scott Skinner, 21, was walking in the middle lane of traffic on Lebanon Pike last Tuesday night on the outbound side when he was truck by a Scion XB car. The driver had limited sight distance as she traveled over the bridge near Old Lebanon Pike and street lighting appeared dim at the time of the crash, according to police. She immediately stopped following the collision. Police said there was no sign of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene.
Skinner died on Sunday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to Nashville.
