NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Once released from the hospital, the suspect in an officer-involved shooting will be arrested, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said the ATF wants 20-year-old Rod Reed on federal gun and drug charges.

Body cam: Metro officer shoots suspect reaching for gun Metro Police are investigating after one of their officer's shot and injured a man Monday afternoon on Dickerson Pike.

Officer Byron Boelter, an SRO at nearby Hunter's Lane High School, was leaving the school when he came upon a crash on Dickerson Pike around 2:30 p.m. Boelter approached a blue Chevrolet Camaro that was involved in the crash. TBI said the driver, 20-year-old Rod Reed, "reached back inside of the car for a gun on the dashboard."

In body camera footage, Boelter is seen shooting Reed in the leg. Police said Reed remains at Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition. No law enforcement officers reported any injuries.

The TBI confirmed they are investigating the shooting. Metro Police released a photo of the gun believed to have been reached for by Reed.