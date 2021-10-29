NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found two missing endangered teenagers from East Tennessee on Friday evening.
Police were looking for 14-year-old Jaida Enos and 17-year-old Tember Evans, who was last seen on Oct. 20. Investigators said the teens are runaways from an East Tennessee group home, and they were last seen in Nashville's Napier-Sudekum public housing area.
Police said Enos and Evans were located safe and sound in Clarksville.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-862-8600.
Please help us find 2 endangered teens, Jaida Enos, 14, & Tember Evans, 17, runaways from an East TN group home who are last known to have been in Nashville's Napier-Sudekum public housing area. See them? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/VP2jiJFKnk— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 29, 2021
