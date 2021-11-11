NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the shooting of a man outside a Germantown restaurant on Wednesday night.
Police said the 32-year-old victim briefly joined two other men Wednesday night inside The Optimist restaurant, located at 1400 Adams St. The three men left the restaurant at 8:38 p.m. The shooting happened a few moments later outside the restaurant, according to police.
Police said someone shot the victim several times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Detectives were able to interview multiple witnesses. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the possible suspect, remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.