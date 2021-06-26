BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the person who died in a crash in the Midtown Hills early Saturday morning.
A 2004 Nissan Xterra SUV was traveling eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when it ran off the road near Westpark drive.
Police said the SUV's passenger 35-year-old Joshua Little of Sylacauga, Alabama died in the crash.
According to the police investigation, Little used heroin and fentanyl and began hallucinating while in the SUV. The SUV driver told police that Little saw a ghost in the backseat."
The female driver told police that Little "was trying to fight off the ghost by stabbing it with a knife." That's when she said, "she became distracted by Little’s actions and ran off the right side of the roadway." The SUV hit two trees before coming to a stop.
Police said Little, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash while the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The medical examiner will conduct toxicology testing on Little’s blood for drug and alcohol content. However, police said the driver " did not exhibit any signs of impairment."
The crash remains under investigation.
