NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are pursuing leads in the shooting death of a man driving a Polaris Slingshot motorcycle on Clarksville Pike late Wednesday night.
Police said Cleveland Shaw Jr., 29, was killed and an 18-year-old man in the passenger seat was wounded in the shooting on the bridge over the Cumberland River. The passenger has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said Shaw and the teen were among several people in a parking lot of Cumberland View public housing. Shaw and his passenger left the parking lot at 11:41 p.m. Police said shots were fired at them from a car as they were on the bridge. Two guns were recovered from the driver seat of the Slingshot, a three-wheel motorcycle.
A car from which the shots are believed to have been fired was found in a church parking lot on Buena Vista Pike.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
