NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wave Country, operated by Metro Parks and Recreation, will open for the season on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The wave action pool is located at 2320 Two Rivers Pkwy in Nashville.
The scheduled hours of operation are:
- Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wave Country is one of the area's only wave-action swimming pools. There are calm, non-wave periods as well. Visitors have access to two water flumes, two speed slides and one kiddie slide. There is also a kiddie pool with water dropping features and a children's playground. Admission includes floats.
Things to know before you visit Wave Country
- The facility will be operating under an 800 person capacity.The facility will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning activities and super chlorination of the pools.
- Please do not visit Wave Country if you are experiencing any of these coronavirus symptoms.
- Season passes will not be available this season.
- There will be no re-entry to the facility this season. If you leave the water park, you will have to get back in line and re-enter with the 800 person capacity policy in place.
- Concessions will be open but will only be serving bottle drinks and Icee drinks. Guests are welcome to bring your own food and drink. Glass containers are not allowed. Alcohol is not allowed. Any alcohol found while checking bags and coolers will be confiscated and disposed of.
- Tubes will be available for use. Tubes will be disinfected every morning. Any tube left unattended or pulled from the pool will be disinfected and put back out for usage.
- Bring your own chairs and shade. Due to social distancing measures, use of super umbrellas will be limited as will seating under trees. Bringing a pop up tent or canopy along with lawn chairs is suggested if needed.
- Please be patient. Lines will be a bit longer this summer as necessary precautions are taken to ensure the safety of guests and staff members.
- Once you arrive at Wave Country please follow all posted signage and floor decals.
- Face coverings are not required but highly recommended especially in areas like the bathrooms and locker rental where social distancing can be challenging.
- Please wash hands regularly and take advantage of hand sanitizing stations.
